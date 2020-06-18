Azerbaijani parliament amends law on tourism, migration code

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's parliament (Milli Majlis) has amended the "Law on Tourism" and Migration Code, the parliament's press service reported on June 17.

In line with the amendment, the first sentence of Article 7-1.6 of the law on tourism will be given in the following edition:

"An application for a single or multiple-entry e-visa is considered within 3 working days at the latest, no later than 3 hours when applying for an expedited e-visa, at a real-time regime when applying for a single-entry e-visa at international airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, if there are no grounds for refusal, a visa is issued in accordance with the procedure established by the relevant executive authority."

Thus, the first sentence of the article before the amendment had not distinguished a single entry e-visa from a multiple-entry one, and the visa was issued and sent to the applicant's e-mail address according.

However, the new edition sentence of the article emphasized both a single and multiple-entry e visa, as well as the visa, would be issued in accordance with the relevant executive authority's procedure.

Another amendment on the law on tourism was the addition of the words “and electronic visas issued to tourists” after the words “tourist visa” in the title of Article 7-1.

Furthermore, the parliament also amended the Migration Code on the same day. Thus, according to the amendment, the first sentence of Article 8.6 is given in the following edition:

"No later than 3 working days after receiving an application for a single or multiple-entry e-visa, no later than 3 hours when applying for an expedited e-visa, when applying for a one-time e-visa at the international airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a check is made in real-time on the restrictive lists of the interdepartmental automated information retrieval system "Entry-exit and registration", if there are no grounds for refusal, a visa is issued in accordance with the procedure established by the relevant executive authority.”