Azerbaijan registers 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 329 new cases

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Some 329 new COVID-19 cases and seven coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Azerbaijan on June 17, bringing the tally of coronavirus cases to 10,991 and the virus-related deaths to 133, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reproted has reported.

The number of recovered patients was 127.

So far, 6,075 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan and 4,783 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Some 397,399 tests have been conducted in the countr to reveal coronavirus cases.

Azerbaijan registered its first coronavirus case in February and imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24. The country imposed two-day special quarantine regimes on June 6-7 and June 14-16 to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) warned on June 12 that the country may transition from weekend lockdowns to long- term tightened quarantine regime if there is further surge in infection cases.