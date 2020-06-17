Azerbaijan repatriates 155 citizens from Russian border

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has repatriated 155 citizens stranded on the border with Russia’s South Caucasus Republic of Dagestan due to the lockdown over COVID-19, the website of Dagestan’s Derbentskiy regionial administration reported on June 16.

The citizens have returned by bus through the special corridor opened upon the agreement between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Another repatriation operation is said to be scheduled for the next week.

Earlier, the problem related to the citizens of Azerbaijan stranded on the borders were discussed between the presidents of the two countries on May 18, who agreed on a step-by-step repatriation of citizens across the border. Under the agreement, every 15 days, the embassies prepare lists of citizens wishing to return.

According to the weekly schedule, 120 people crossed Samursky checkpoint on May 19, 131 people on May 26, 122 people on June 2 and 130 people on June 9.

Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said on June 16 that Azerbaijan has repatriated 2,976 citizens from Russia.

Azerbaijani citizens stranded on the border are staying in temporary tents set up in Dagestan.

Azerbaijan closed its borders with Russia over COVID-19 on March 18.