Presidential aide says 2,976 Azerbaijanis repatriated from Russia since March

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that Azerbaijan has repatriated 2,976 citizens from Russia through Samur checkpoint since late March when the two countries shut down the border over COVID-19, local media reported on June 16.

Hajiyev made the remarks while commenting on the protest staged yesterday by Azerbaijani citizens who have been stranded on the Russian border, waiting for their repatriation.

"We express regret over the incident that took place in Magharamkent region at the Kullar post in the Dagestan direction of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation,” Hajiyev said.

“The citizens who have gathered at the Samur checkpoint must comply with the established rules, not violate the order and not prevent the relevant state structures from carrying out their duties. In the current situation, we urge our citizens to show understanding," Hajiyev emphasized. Furthermore, he called on citizens to show understanding and comply with the established rules.

Hajiyev reminded that a portal “I am going home” has been set up to oversee repatriation of Azerbaijanis from Russia.

“Repatriation of our citizens takes place every week in line with the coordinated activities of relevant agencies of Azerbaijan and Russia and in line with specific schedule,” Hajiyev said.

According to the weekly schedule, 120 people crossed Samursky checkpoint on May 19, 131 people on May 26, 122 people on June 2 and 130 people on June 9, Hajiyev said.

Likewise, over 150 of citizens will cross the border on June 16. Moreover, this week citizens registered on the portal "I am going home" will fly to Baku by charter flight Baku-Moscow-Baku, the official said.

He reminded that over 20,000 citizens have been repatriated from around the world since mid-March via land borders and through special charter flights.

Azerbaijan citizens stranded on the border are staying in temporary tents set up in Dagestan.

Earlier, the problem related to the citizens of Azerbaijan stranded on the borders were discussed between the presidents of the two countres on May 18, who agreed on a step-by-step repatriation of citizens across the border. Under the agreement, every 15 days, the embassies prepare lists of citizens wishing to return.

In the meantime, Russian Ria Novosi reported today that a delegation of Azerbaijani officials would be visiting Russia’s Dagestan to discuss the situation around the Azerbaijani citizens.