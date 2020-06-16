Azerbaijan peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan as part of NATO mission

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers has been sent to Afghanistan on a rotating basis to operate as part of NATO's "Resolute Support" mission, the Defense Ministry said on June 16.

It should be noted that the peacekeeping mission of the Azerbaijani Army in Afghanistan began on November 20, 2002.

Earlier, on April 7, Azerbaijan Army officers who participated in the peacekeeping mission under the command of the UN Mission (UNMISS) in South Sudan returned to the country.

The international military command highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijani servicemen who have participated in the UN Peacekeeping Mission since January 2019.

The ministry noted that the new group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army that was sent to South Sudan on the basis of rotation are already involved in the mission in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Azerbaijan passed a decision on November 30, 2018, on the deployment of Azerbaijani servicemen in South Sudan as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.