Police fines 635 citizens for violation of quarantine regime

Some 635 drivers were fined for violating the strict quarantine regime imposed on June 14-16, that forbade residents from leaving their homes, Main traffic police department under the Azerbajiani Ministry of Interior reported on June 16.

The lockdown violators were brought to administrative responsibility under Article 211.1 of the Code of Administrative Offence from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16 in Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions.

As reported earlier, during the weekend lockdown imposed June 6-7, police in Azerbaijan fined 2,524 drivers for violation of special quarantine regime.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that was effective from

The difference between two weekend lockdowns is that with during second one dog owners were allowed to walk pets during lockdown without the need of obtaining a permit. Moreover, residents with a work permit were allowed to go to work by using their private cars, whereas during the first lockdown they could only go there by service car, bicycle or by foot.

Earlier, TABIB Chairman Ramin Bayramli, in speaking at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, said that another weekend lockdown may be imposed in certain parts of the country this week. However, the official decision has not been made yet.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force on May 31.