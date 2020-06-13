TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan's traffic police department: Use of medical masks in crowded places - imperative

13 June 2020 [13:22] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

The use of medical mask in markets, closed catering facilities, in trade and other service facilities, as well as in public transport such as bus, taxi, metro, railway and others operating in intercity (inter-district) and intra-city (intra-district) in Azerbaijan, is imperative, Trend reports citing the country’s Main State Traffic Police Department.

The exception is the cases when it is necessary to remove individual means that protect the respiratory tract, depending on the type of services provided at these facilities, said the police department.

With the condition of keeping social distance (1.5-2 meters between people), individual protective means (medical and tissue masks, a respirator, etc.) must be used, the department noted.

In case of non-compliance with the rules, administrative penalties will be applied in accordance with the law.

