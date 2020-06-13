Citizens may leave multi-storey residential buildings in certain cases during tough quarantine regime in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The citizens may leave their apartments in multi-storey residential buildings to throw garbage into containers for household waste at the front doors during the tough quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, colonel, spokesman for the Main Directorate of the State Road Police of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, said.

Aliyev made the remarks in Baku at a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 12.

"If containers for household waste are located 200-300 meters from the multi-storey residential buildings, then citizens are not allowed to go there,” the spokesman added. “In case of revealing the facts of leaving the apartments under the pretext of throwing garbage, citizens will be held accountable for violating the rules of the quarantine regime."

The tough quarantine regime will be introduced from 00:00 (GMT+4) on June 14 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on June 16 in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, as well as Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts.