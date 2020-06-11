Azerbaijan modifies quarantine regime rules

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed the order about modification of "Rules of quarantine control during the spread of airborne infectious diseases in the territory of Azerbaijan", the Cabint of Ministers reported in its website on June 10.

Thus, in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, the quarantine regime control rules have been modified with the addition of new administrative measures.

These new administrative measures will ensure that those who violate the quarantine regime will also be prosecuted under the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that in accordance with the order signed by the Cabinet of Ministers on 1 May, the legal responsibility of quarantine regime violators was only determined by the Code of Administrative Offenses.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16.

Earlier, a weekend qurantine was in force on June 6-7 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Elevent residents were detained on June 7 for violating orde

As of June 11, Azerbaijan has registered 8,530 COVID-19 cases and 102 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4,720.