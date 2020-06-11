Azerbaijan re-opens website for obtaining permission for movement during quarantine

By Trend

The movement of citizens and vehicles in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities, Absheron, Salyan, Kurdamir, Yevlakh and Ismayilli districts will be regulated upon the permissions through www.icaze.e-gov.az website, Trend reports on June 10 referring to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the corresponding decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers from 00:00 (GMT+4) June 14 through 06:00 (GMT+4) June 16 as part of the quarantine regime, certain restrictions will be applied.

The heads of the structures and organizations involved in the spheres the activity of which has been permitted may already activate the permissions of their employees on the website.