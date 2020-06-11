Changeable cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on June 11.

South-east wind will followed by north-west one in the daytime. The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will make +12-22 °C at night, +30 -35 °C in the daytime,

In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21 °C at night, +33-35 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make below the norm 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 30-40 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, hails are expected in some northern and western areas in the evening. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the tempetature will be +10-15 C° at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime. The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.