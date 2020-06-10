Azerbaijan confirms 315 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 8,191

By Azernews

Azerbaijan registered 315 new COVID-19 cases on June 9, brining the tally of infection cases to 8,191, the Cabinet of Ministers reported on its website.

Five people died and 229 patients recovered on June 9.

As of June 10, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 98 coronavirus-related deaths, while the number of recovered patients is 4,606.

Some 349,200 tests have been carried out in the country to this date, to reveal COVID-19 cases.

Azerbaijan registered its first COVID-19 case in February and imposed anti-coronavirus quarantine regime on March 24.

The number of infection cases surged after the relaxation of the quarantine regime on May 18, which lifted restriction on the residents’ movement.

On June 6-7, the country imposed a two-day weekend lockdown to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases.