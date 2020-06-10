Ombudsman to monitor case of residents detained during weekend lockdown

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) is monitoring the case of 11 residents detained during the weekend lockdown on June 8, the Ombudsman’s official website reported on June 9.

“The Ombudsman has taken control over the information in the online sources and social media. Detained persons have been heard in person on site; their appeals are currently investigated. Each appeal filed by family members of detainees is also investigated promptly. Every unlawful action will be legally assessed,” the information posted on the website reads.

The ombudsman stressed that everyone must obey the law and any violation of law should be assessed only within the legal framework.

Furthermore, the ombudsman has addressed the Minister of Internal Affairs with regard to the appeals.

"Family members of detainees and citizens, in case of having other appeals, can contact the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) at the phone number 050 370 98 96 which is operating as a 24/7 hotline ," the report concluded.

The 11 detainees are suspected of throwing various items at police officers while the latter was detaining a lockdown violator at a residential complex in Baku’s Yasamal district on June 8.

Today, Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry dismissed a police officer who behaved unethically toward a citizen during the detention of the 11 residents.

As a result of the investigation, it has been revealed that one of the officers spoke in a loud voice to a woman and used inappropriate expressions against her husband.

Azerbaijan imposed a two-day lockdown on June 6-7 to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.