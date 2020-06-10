Baku accounts for half of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

By Akbar Mammadov

Nearly half of the coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan have been registered in capital Baku, according to the information published at the government website koronavirusinfo.az on June 8.

Baku leads the infection cases in the country accounting for 49.5 per cent of total infections, followed by Ganja that has registered 13.4 per cent of cases so far.

While the smallest number of infection case has been recorded in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with 0.1 per cent, the infections in Absheron and Aran regions amounted to 10.6 and 9.5 per cent of total case tally accordingly. Moreover, 4.0 per cent of infection cases have been determined among people coming from abroad, where 7.3 per cent of total infections have been registered in Lankaran.

However, other regions (Shaki-Zagatala, Guba-Khacmaz, Upper Karabakh and Mountainous Shirvan) have similar infection records. The proportion of the infection cases recorded in these regions is 1.7, per cent 1.4, per cent, 1.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent accordingly.

As the hotspot of the coronavirus infection cases, Baku itself is divided between its regions for the number of infection cases. More specifically, Sabunchu and Yasamal districts account for 12.8 and 12.7 per cent of the whole infection cases in Baku respectively, followed by Binagadi district with exactly 12.0 per cent, while Pirallah has experienced only 0.4 per cent of infections, thereby being the district with the lowest infection cases.

In the case of other districts of the capital, 11.3 cases of cases have been registered in Khatai, 11.2 per cent in Nasimi, 9.6 per cent in Narimanov and 9.1 per cent in Surakhani. 6.9 per cent in Nizami, 6.8 per cent in Garadagh, 4.5 per cent in Khazar and 2.8 per cent in Sabail districts.

In terms of gender, 54 per cent of infected persons are females, where 46 per cent of them are males.

Below is the proportion of infected people by age groups



