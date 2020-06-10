Pensions in three districts of Baku issued on preferential basis

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

According to changes made by the State Social Protection Fund, pensions in three districts of Baku are assigned on a preferential basis on working conditions, local media reported on June 8 with reference to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The changes were made in a bid to improve the quality of pensioner’s services and management.

Pension cases of people (civil servants, persons of special rank, etc.), for whom bonuses for the length of service under the labor pension have been determined, have been transferred from regional branches of State Social Protection Fund to the Fund’s office of appointments for the special conditions.

In this regard, from June 2020, pensions will be issued to these people on the 14-16th day of each month.

In case of any questions, pensioners of the above districts of the capital, as well as people to whom pensions on privileged and special conditions will be assigned, may contact the Department of SSPF by phone: (012) 563 55 46; (012) 563 55 47.







