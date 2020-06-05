Russia’s Dagestan reports 6 new COVID-19 cases among Azerbaijani citizens

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Six Azerbaijani citizens stranded in the Russian-Azerbaijan border have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central City Hospital in Dagestan’s Derbent city has reported.

According to the information, a total of 13 people were hospitalized, 1 of them with a positive COVID-19 result was sent to the main hospital for COVID-19 infected people, and 12 people to the provision hospital. After receiving a second stage testing results 5 more citizens of Azerbaijan confirmed positive COVID-19 results and were transferred to the main hospital.

According to the head doctor, currently all the necessary treatment is being done in order to cure the infected, and make them return home with negative results of tests for COVID-19.

Earlier, it was reported that 11 Azerbaijani citizens, who are in Dagestan and are waiting for permission to travel to their homeland, tested positive for COVID-19.

Some 375 out of 764 Azerbaijani citizens in Dagestan, have been already repatriated to Azerbaijan.

The problem related to citizens of Azerbaijan was raised during the discussion of the epidemiological situation in Dagestan with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was followed by a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on May 18, who agreed on a step-by-step passage of citizens across the border.

Temporary accommodation centers were set up in Dagestan’s Magaramkent region bordering Azerbaijan on May 16, for the Azerbaijani citizens who couldn’t return home.