Rainless weather expected in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 3. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-23 °C at night, +29 -32°C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +30-32 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 752 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

On June 3, the weather in the regions will be mainly rainless. However, lightning, occasional rain, and hail predicted in northern and western regions. Fog will be observed in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.