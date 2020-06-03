25 fined in Baku for violating quarantine regime

By Akbar Mammadov

Police in Baku’s Nasimi district have detained and fined 25 people for violation of the special quarantine regime, local media reported on June 2.

The detentions comes after police revealed internet entertainment-game salons that violated the quarantine regime by operating out of the specified time, and violating the social distancing rules.

According to the report, The Post Patrol Service of the Nasimi District Police Office and the 22nd Police Department brought to administrative responsibility the owners and customers of "05" and "Baku City" internet entertainment-game salons located in central Baku.

The owners of the centers have been fined $884 (AZN1,500), others $58.9 (AZN100)”,

In the meantime, several shopping malls and centres in Baku, require visitors wear protective masks and gloves as part of the quarantine regime.

The shopping malls and centres were re-opened after relaxation of the special quarantine regime on May 31.

Entrance to “Ganjlik Mall”, “28 Mall”, “Park Boulevard” and “Metro Park” shopping centres is controlled by security services who require visitors wear gloves and a mask.

Apart from cinemas, children's entertainment centres, cafes and restaurants, all other facilities in the malls are in a working condition.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Parliament adopted in the first reading the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences, envisaging penalties for failure to use medical masks in the required places, at a plenary session on May 31.

On May 29, Azerbaijan extended special quarantine regime until June 15 while relaxing some of the lockdown rules, the coronavirus task force under the Cabinet of Ministers. Since 31 May, the activity of large shopping centres and malls on the territory of the country is resumed (except for children's and entertainment centres, cinemas, public catering facilities) has been restored. Violation of the rules entails administrative and criminal liability as provided by law.

The Operational Headquarters urged residents to follow the rules of personal hygiene, as well as medical and preventive measures, to have minimal contact with other persons in public places, to support the measures implemented by the state, to comply with the requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters.

Azerbaijan first imposed the quarantine regime on March 24 and the third stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 18.

As of June 2, Azerbaijan has registered 5.662 COVID-19 cases and 68 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 3.508.