Azerbaijan mulls new rules for beauty salons’ work amid COVID-19

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan loosened the coronavirus quarantine regime on May 31, while taking measures to encourage social distancing among residents to curb the further spread of the virus.

Thus, the Agency for Small and Medium business development (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy and representatives of business entities involved in the sphere of hairdressing services and beauty salons have discussed the possibility of introducing online booking for attending hairdressers and beauty salons.

In a meeting held via videoconferencing on June 1, the representatives of the agency also discussed residents’ compliance with rules of social behavior and sanitary- epidemiological requirements, the creation of necessary conditions for employee and customers, as well as the use of medical protective means (gloves, medical masks, disinfectants, etc.).

They gave recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 infection in these spheres.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. The lockdown will last till June 15.

As of June 2, Azerbaijan has registered 5.662 COVID-19 cases and 68 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 3.508.