Azerbaijan reports 168 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 168 new COVID-19 cases, 80 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on June 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, 80-year-old citizen, 68-year-old citizen, 65-year-old citizen, 61-year-old citizen, 58-year-old citizen, whose coronavirus tests were positive, have died.

To date, 5,662 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 3,508 have recovered, 68 people have died.

Currently, 2,086 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. The health condition of 55 patients is assessed as severe, 69 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 302,933 tests were carried out in the country so far.