Azerbaijan approves fines for not wearing face masks

Azerbaijani Parliament adopted in first reading the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences, envisaging penalties for failure to use medical masks in the required places, at a plenary session on May 31.

According to the amendment, for violation of these requirements, individuals will be fined for 50AZN ($29.4), officials – 100AZN ($58.8), legal entities – 200AZN ($117.6). For repeated committing by the person who received the administrative penalty, individuals will be fined 100AZN ($58.8), officials 200AZN ($117.6), legal entities 400AZN ($235.3)

During the discussion of the amendment, MP Fazail Agamali noted that the reason for the increase in the number of cases of infection with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is the irresponsibility of citizens. Moreover, he noted that this amendment is intended to teach people discipline in the transition period.

On May 29, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a list of public places where wearing medical masks is mandatory, including: in inter and intra city passenger transport means, in markets, closed catering, commercial and service facilities (except for cases when it is necessary to remove personal protective means), in public places in the open air (where social distance cannot be maintained), in queues in front of terminals at public transport stops, ticket offices, ATMs and payment terminals, in offices in the open space and in production facilities, in buildings where services are rendered to clients, in territories intended for reception and servicing of citizens in buildings of state bodies, in enclosed spaces that are considered to be monuments of history and culture, places of worship, scientific and medical institutions, social, cultural and other such enclosed spaces.

Under the decree, in public places the population should maintain social distance of 1.5-2 meters.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31.

As of June 1, Azerbaijan has registered 5.494 COVID-19 cases and 63 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 3.428.