Azerbaijan confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases, while 101 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on May 31 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Thus, 60-year-old and 64-year-old citizens, whose coronavirus tests were positive, have died.

To date, 5,494 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 3,428 have recovered, 63 people have died.

Currently, 2,003 people are being treated in special hospitals. The health condition of 56 patients is assessed as severe, 65 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 298,648 tests were carried out in the country so far.