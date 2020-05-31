Naftalan enters Top 3 resorts in CIS countries

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian travel website TurStat has listed Azerbaijan's Naftalan among Top 3 resorts in the CIS countries. The rating is based on an analysis of the popularity of CIS resorts for sanatorium-resort and recreation.

The list also includes Lake Naroch in Belarus, Burabay resort in Kazakhstan and Issyk-Kul lake in Kyrgyzstan.

People across the world are traveling to Naftalan specifically to improve their health. This internationally acclaimed health resort offers excellent medical services to its guests.

The healing effect of Naftail oil has been known since ancient times. This unqiue liquid was traded by caravans throughout countries of the Near East.

In 1874, a German engineer Yeager took interest in Naftalan. Soon he started the production of ointments, "naphthalene " in Germany and exported them to various countries across the world.

The uniqueness and high efficiency of naftalan oil is confirmed by numerous scientific studies. Azerbaijani scientist Yusif Mammadaliyev was the first to identify the healing properties of Naftalan oil.

The medicinal properties of the Naftalan oil are said to treat more than 70 illnesses related to bones, skin and joints.

Under the influence of a warm oil bath, the skin pores begin to expand. The substance, passing through the skin, enters the blood. Then naftalan oil is washed away under the shower. However, it is worth remembering not to take hot shower after the treatment due to re-expansion of the pores. After therapy, it is necessary to relax for at least two hours.

During the treatment, peripheral vessels are dilated, which increases sweating and heat transfer. This is a normal process, since it lets all harmful substances leave the body.

Therefore, it is necessary to dress warmly, not to drink cold drinks not only during the treatment, but also during the next month after it. Following naftalan therapy, it is necessary to avoid water procedures (swimming pool, sauna, bath, sea) during a month as it can lead to rapid removal of the substance from the body.

Naftalan oil normalizes the endocrine system in the body. It affects the hypothalamus, which produces serotonin - the hormone of happiness.