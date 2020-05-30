Azerbaijan confirms 257 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 257 new COVID-19 cases, while 202 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on May 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Three citizens born in 1948, 1953 and 1957, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died.

To date, 5,246 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 3,327 have recovered, 61 people have died.

Currently, 1,858 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. The health condition of 58 patients is assessed as severe, 68 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of coronavirus, 294,264 tests were carried out in the country so far.