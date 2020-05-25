Azerbaijan detects 149 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 149 new COVID-19 cases, 134 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports on May 25 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Up until now, 4,271 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 2,741 of them recovered and were discharged from the hospital, 51 people died. Presently, 1,479 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 44 patients out of those 1,479 is assessed as severe, 61 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of infection, 273,411 tests have been carried out in the country so far.