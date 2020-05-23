TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan repatriates over 10,000 citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic

23 May 2020 [12:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Over 10,000 citizens have been brought back to Azerbaijan during the pandemic at the state expense, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

He made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 22.

“Because this process could not continue at the expense of the state constantly. Until now, the state has created all the necessary conditions for the return of its citizens to the country,” stressed Mammadov.

