Windy weather expected on weekends

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku on May 23.

Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Strong northwest wind will be followed by mild south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +18-20 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 °C at night, +25-27 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 753 to 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in northern and western regions. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some areas. The temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +27-31°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +17-22 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, strong northern wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula on May 23- 24. The temperature will drop significantly, which is unfavorable for people sensitive to weather.