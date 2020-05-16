Azerbaijan confirms 158 new coronavirus cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 158 new COVID-19 cases, 58 patients have recovered, Trend reports on May 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Up to date, 3,138 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,944 of them have recovered, and 36 people have died. Presently, 1,158 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 41 patients out of those 1,158 is assessed as severe, 52 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 226,005 tests have been carried out in the country so far.