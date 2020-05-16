No severe cases of coronavirus detected in Azerbaijani military units

By Trend





No severe cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Azerbaijani military units, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 15.

“Strict quarantine regime was introduced in the military units,” the chairman said. “The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is carrying out the large-scale work in this sphere.”

“Few cases of infection were detected among the officers, but they already recovered,” the chairman added. “Currently, the epidemiological situation in the military units is under control.”