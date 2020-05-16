TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan may introduce new restrictions in connection with coronavirus

16 May 2020 [11:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


New restrictions in connection with coronavirus may be introduced in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 15.

While stressing that a number of restrictions may be introduced during holidays, Bayramli emphasized that further decisions will be made proceeding from the results obtained during the next 10-14 days.

"The SMS permission system has been canceled, but this does not mean that we are returning to the usual lifestyle," the chairman said.

