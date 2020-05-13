Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 104 new COVID-19 cases, 55 patients have recovered, while 1 patient has died, Trend reports on May 12 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

A 77-year-old-citizen, whose results of coronavirus tests were positive, died. The patient also suffered from arterial hypertension and diabetes.

Up to now, 2,693 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,735 of them have recovered, and 33 people have died. Presently, 925 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 28 patients out of 925 is assessed as severe, 42 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 202,282 tests have been carried out in the country so far.