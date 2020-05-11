Azerbaijan discloses rate of infection penetrated from abroad

By Trend





The rate of infection (COVID-19) penetrated from abroad reaches 9.1 percent in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

“The infection rate in Baku reached 47.5 percent, in the Ganja-Gazakh region - 13.6 percent, in the Aran region - 10.2 percent, in Lankaran - 9.4 percent,” the chairman added. "The rate of infection penetrated from abroad gives reason to say that the citizens who arrived from abroad must be placed in the quarantine zones."