Azerbaijan confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 143 new COVID-19 cases, 44 patients have recovered, while 3 patients have died, Trend reports on May 9 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The patients born in 1942, 1944 and 1956, who tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

Up until now, Azerbaijan has confirmed 2,422 coronavirus cases, 1,620 of them have recovered, and 31 people have died. Presently, 771 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 29 patients out of 771 is assessed as severe, 41 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 188,950 tests have been carried out in the country so far.