State Security Service launches investigation into Culture Ministry's work

By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Security Service has launched an operation into the conducts a special operation in the Ministry of Culture, the agency reported in its official website on May 8.

The investigative is linked to the cases of abuse of power and a number of illegal acts that undermine the state’s interests that are protected by the law.

In the meantime, local media reported on May 8 that the State Security Service has detained Deputy Minister Culture Rafiq Bayramov and a number of other ministry officials.

As was reported earlier, recently the State Security Service conducted special operations against a number of officials.

Thus, head of the Imishli district Vilyam Hajiyev and head of the Bilasuvar district Mahir Guliyev were arrested for four months on charges of embezzlement, abuse of power, and bribery. Six local officials in three other districts were also investigated.