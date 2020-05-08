  • 07 May 2020 [18:10]
    Azerbaijan confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases
  • 07 May 2020 [17:28]
    Minister: Revenues of Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund spike from early 2020
  • 07 May 2020 [16:31]
    Azerbaijan uses same meds for COVID-19 treatment as other countries
  • 07 May 2020 [16:12]
    Azerbaijan discloses amount of daily expenses for treating coronavirus infected patients
  • 07 May 2020 [15:45]
    COVID-19 pandemic affects introduction of compulsory medical insurance system in Azerbaijan
  • 07 May 2020 [15:28]
    State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance talks coronavirus penetration into Azerbaijan
  • 07 May 2020 [15:09]
    Doctors treating coronavirus infected people may be insured in Azerbaijan
  • 07 May 2020 [14:14]
    Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests
  • 07 May 2020 [13:50]
    First modular hospital to treat coronavirus infected people to open in Azerbaijan

    • Most Popular