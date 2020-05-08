Azerbaijan uses same meds for COVID-19 treatment as other countries

By Trend





The medicines for treating coronavirus infected people which are used in the world are also used in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 6.

“All innovations are used for the medical treatment,” the chairman said.

"The country’s leadership does not want the quarantine regime to last for a long time,” the chairman said. “This causes certain difficulties from an economic point of view. The cancellation of the quarantine regime depends on ourselves. We must realize our responsibility," he said.

"First of all, we must use medical masks in public transport, wash hands and maintain the social distance. The restrictions related to the people older 65 years are applied exclusively to protect the health of these people," the chairman added.