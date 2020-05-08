TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan discloses amount of daily expenses for treating coronavirus infected patients

07 May 2020 [16:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Every day, from 80 manat to 150 manat (from $47 to $88) is spent on treatment of one patient infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 6.

Eighty manat ($47) is spent to treat patients having no complications as a result of coronavirus, while it costs 150 manat ($88) to treat the patients severely infected with coronavirus,” the chairman said.

"These figures vary and are based on figures March," Aliyev added.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/193565.html

Print version

Views: 270

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also