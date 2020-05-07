First modular hospital to treat coronavirus infected people to open in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The first modular hospital will open in Azerbaijan in the coming days, while all the rest will open by mid-June, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 6.

“Six modular hospitals are being constructed through the state budgetary funds upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order,” the chairman said. “Private investors are building four more hospitals.”

"There will be 200 beds in each hospital,” the chairman added. “Thus, there will be additional 2,000 beds. These hospitals will be fully provided with oxygen."

"If the number of infected people grows, we will use these hospitals. The infected people will be placed there," he said.

The chairman added that such hospitals are being built both in Baku and in the country’s regions.