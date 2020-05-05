Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict weather changeable cloudy weather in Baku on May 5.

Fog and drizzle are expected in some places at night and in the morning. Lightning and rain predicted at night. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +16-19 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be +17-19 °C at night, +24-26 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 756 mm Hg to 752 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be mainly favorable for people sensitive to weather.

Rainy weather is expected in country’s regions. It will intensify in different areas. Hail is predicted in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. East wind will occasionally increase in some places.

The temperature will be +14-18 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime.