Azerbaijan discloses budget of Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus

By Trend

Some 113 million manat ($66 million) have been accumulated in Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 1.

“The accumulated funds have not been spent yet,” the spokesman said.

"A meeting of the Council for Public Control, which monitors the process of spending these funds, will be held next week,” the spokesman said. “So far, the funds allocated by the state are being spent in the fight against coronavirus. The Fund’s accumulations have not been used yet. One can find out the information about the purposes of using these funds on the www.koronavirusinfo.az website in terms of full transparency.”

The Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 19, 2020.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 1)