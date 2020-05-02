Coronavirus infection in "orange zone" is more dangerous in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Coronavirus infection in the "orange zone" is more dangerous, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

“Therefore, the system of obtaining permissions in this zone will remain in accordance with the previous system,” the spokesman said.

“The permission system in the Azerbaijani districts has been canceled,” Mammadov said. “Citizens do not need to get permission to leave the houses.”

“The number of employees of the state agencies coming to work will gradually increase,” the spokesman said. “But some restrictions will remain in force.”

The "orange zone" includes Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja and Lankaran cities and Absheron region.