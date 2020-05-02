First modular hospital in Azerbaijan to be transferred to TABIB

By Trend

The first modular hospital in Azerbaijan will be transferred to the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) next week, Chairman of TABIB Ramin Bayramli said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 1, Trend reports.

Bayramli said that the construction of modular hospitals is continuing in the country.

“The first such hospital will be transferred to the TABIB next week. Trainings for employees of these hospitals are at the completion stage. The construction of such hospitals will increase the number of beds and further develop the medical personnel potential in the country,” said Bayramli.