Covalent plasma method to be used in Azerbaijan to treat severe form of coronavirus

By Trend





A covalent plasma method which is used in the medical treatment of patients infected with coronavirus, will also be used in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) told Trend on April 28.

This method envisages the use of blood plasma taken by the Blood Bank from the people who have previously been infected with COVID-19 but who have fully recovered.

This method will be used to treat the coronavirus patients in severe condition.

The people who have recovered from a clinically proven diagnosis of COVID-19, whose coronavirus tests at least 14 days after clinical recovery, turned out to be negative twice, volunteers aged 18-60, men, non-pregnant women (who did not have a miscarriage or abortion), as well as people who did not receive a blood transfusion, can be blood plasma donors for patients infected with coronavirus.

A suitable donor fills out the consent form and undergoes the medical treatment. Then blood is taken and laboratory tests are conducted. In accordance with the test results, plasma is taken from donors through apheresis. The procedure lasts about 45-60 minutes. Plasma can be taken from a donor no more than three times during a month. An interval of 7-10 days must be observed from the first date of taking plasma.

This procedure does not pose any threat to the donor. The kits which are used during apheresis are disposable and sterile.

TABIB sends the data about the recovered patients to the Central Blood Bank and plasma donors are selected last. Voluntary donors are invited to the Blood Bank on the basis of the priority system. Blood plasma is sent to the hospitals on the basis of requests.