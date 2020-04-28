Azerbaijan confirms 39 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients have recovered, Trend reports on April 28 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Up until now, 1,717 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 1,221 of them recovered, 22 people have died. Currently, 474 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 15 patients out of these 474 is assessed as severe, 22 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 132,640 tests have been carried out in the country so far.