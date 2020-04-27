Azerbaijani agency for medical insurance launches two new services due to COVID-19

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance has launched two new services due to COVID-19, Trend reports referring to the agency.

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Center, two new services via the agency’s hotline (1542) have been launched, which are psychological support and support for outpatient services.

The psychological support will be provided in the following three areas:

- rendering online psychological support to medical staff working with patients with COVID-19 and online therapy in the case if a crisis occurs or a feeling of fatigue appears;

- rendering psychological support to the public;

- rendering psychological support to the patients.

People who do not leave their homes can receive outpatient services through support lines, and in case of concern about their health state, the can call 1542, the agency's outpatient support line. The calls will be responded by consulting doctors. If necessary, the doctors can recommend the callers to apply to the ambulance station or a treating physician.

Citizens can appeal to a call center by dialing 1542 from a stationary or mobile phone.

Citizens can obtain information on the COVID-19 pandemic by dialing 1542-0, for compulsory medical insurance or other matters - 1542-1, for receiving psychological support - 1542-2, for support in connection with outpatient services - 1542-3.

The call center’s 1542-0 extension line operates in 24/7 mode, support lines for psychological support and in connection with outpatient services - daily from 08:00 to 22:00, on Saturdays and Sundays - from 09:00 to 21:00; and the agency’s line operates on business days from 09:00 to 18:00.

The hotline (1542) has been operating since February of this year.