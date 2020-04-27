Azerbaijani ministry says 82,000 families to receive targeted social assistance

By Trend





As one of the measures to increase government support for low-income families in Azerbaijan, the coverage of the targeted state social assistance program is expanding, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

According to the ministry, from April 1 to date, the number of citizens receiving targeted social assistance has grown by 12,000 families and reached 82,000.

Meanwhile, the number of family members receiving social assistance this month increased by 50,000 and currently stands at 340,000 people. The average monthly amount of social assistance for each family continues to grow, reaching 222 manat ($130.5).

As the ministry noted, the support was also provided to low-income families whose term for receiving targeted state social assistance during the special quarantine regime has expired. The term for the provision of this assistance to them has been extended to one month following the end of the quarantine regime.