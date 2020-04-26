Minister: Protection of employment is among main goals of support program in Azerbaijan

By Trend

One of the main goals of the support program in Azerbaijan is to protect employment of population, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

From the first day of providing financial support, the Ministry of Economy and relevant structures have been working on this and are taking the necessary measures to control the situation.

He pointed out that this process will continue. “I am sure that we will achieve the desired effect."

Commenting on the issue of state support for the print media, Natig Shirinov, head of the Main Tax Policy and Strategic Research Directorate of the State Tax Service, said that polygraphy and printing are among the areas affected by the pandemic.

"They must apply through the system to receive the state aid. The appeals will be considered in a very short time, and financing will be provided after the analysis," Jabbarov said.