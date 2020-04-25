TABIB: Modular hospitals to open in Azerbaijan soon

|
By Trend
Azerbaijan conducted 1,064 tests to detect coronavirus per million people, which is the highest rate in the world, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.
Bayramli made the remark at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 24, Trend reports.
“There are all possibilities for the detection of coronavirus in the country,” Bayramli said. “High quality reagents are used for this purpose.”
The chairman added that the construction of ten modular hospitals was launched to increase the number of beds.
"These hospitals will open as soon as possible and the trained doctors will work there," Bayramli added.