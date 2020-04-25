Azerbaijan discloses age groups of citizens dead from COVID-19 spread

By Trend

The age of people dead from the coronavirus has been disclosed in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 24, Trend reports.

“One person in the 40-49 age group, eight people – in the 50-59 age group, three people – in the 70-79 age group, four people - older 80 have died,” the chairman added.

Bayramli added that 13.16 percent of those infected in Azerbaijan are foreign citizens.

“Over 50 percent of infections were recorded in Baku,” the chairman added.