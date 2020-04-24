Azerbaijan to partially soften coronavirus restrictions

By Trend





It has been decided to soften some of the restrictions introduced as preventive measures to combat coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 24 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.

The current sanitary and epidemiological situation related to the COVID-19 virus, in particular, the dynamics of the disease spread and coverage, the density of people in quarantine zones and cases of infection among them have been analyzed. As a result, it was decided to mitigate some of the country-wide restrictions from April 27.

Thus, from 00:00 on April 27, the decision was made to:

1) start booking a place in the online queue through the ASAN mobile application, the web-site and the call center of the reception of citizens at ASAN Service centers;

2) resume the following activities and services:

- taking lessons with tutors and private teachers (except for group classes);

- selling books;

- selling newspapers;

- selling office supplies;

- copying and printing activities;

- photo studios;

- cleaning services for private housing;

- services of tailors;

- selling cosmetics and perfumes;

- selling clothes;

- selling shoes and leather goods;

- selling gold and other jewelry, pawnshop services;

- selling mobile phones, spare parts and accessories;

- selling computer equipment;

- selling electronics and household appliances;

- selling furniture;

- car sales;

- selling chemical products;

- selling flowers and plants;

- selling agricultural machinery, spare parts and equipment;

- selling fertilizers and agrochemical products.

The restrictions in operation of facilities from the above areas, which are located in shopping centers and malls, remain to be in force.